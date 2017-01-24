Multiple Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist, David Phelps To Be Featured In Talladega At The Ritz Theatre On January 27

Nashville, TN – The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps will be featured in Talladega, AL, on Friday, January 27, at the Ritz Theatre. This exciting concert event begins at 7:00pm.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, TX, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. With 14 solo albums to his credit, David’s electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

This event, featuring David Phelps, will also include talented female vocalist, Charlotte Ritchie, as well as Phelps’ seven-piece musical entourage. Many of the songs featured during this exciting evening are included on Phelps’ recently release Freedom recording.