Artists selected for nationwide women Veterans art exhibit

WASHINGTON – Ten women Veteran artists have been selected to showcase their work at VA Medical Centers around the country in March, to coincide with Women’s History Month.

“It is our hope that this exhibit will provide insight into the diverse experiences of women who serve our country, through their respective lenses,” said Director of VA’s Center for Women Veterans Kayla Williams. “This effort to enhance the awareness of those who serve women Veterans—in VA and in the public—will contribute to improving how they are regarded when they come to VA for care and benefits, and how they are treated in their communities.”

The call for artwork resulted in over 400 submissions from women Veterans around the country. Storyboards featuring images of their art, along with photos of the women in and out of uniform and brief biographies, will be displayed at:

Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley, West Virginia

W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, North Carolina

Atlanta VA Medical Center, Atlanta

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tennessee

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Chicago

Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System, New Orleans, Louisiana

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Spokane, Washington

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, Las Vegas



The 10 women Veteran artists selected to display their works and autobiographical storyboards in the exhibit are:

Victoria R. Bryers, United States Coast Guard

Pamela Corwin, United States Army

Amy Forsythe, United States Marine Corps

Natalie Lopez, United States Air Force

Cara Myhre, United States Army

Debra Russell, United States Navy

Deveon Sudduth, United States Army

Laura Taylor, United States Navy

Stacey Thompson, United States Marine Corps and

Lindsay Zike, United States Navy

The Women Veterans Art Exhibit initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Center for Women Veterans, Veteran Artist Program, First Data, and the Veterans Canteen Service. These partnerships allow for the temporary displays to be shown in these facilities at no cost to VA. For more information about VA’s benefits and services for women Veterans and this initiative, visit www.va.gov/womenvet.