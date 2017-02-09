Artists selected for nationwide women Veterans art exhibit

“It is our hope that this exhibit will provide insight into the diverse experiences of women who serve our country, through their respective lenses,” said Director of VA’s Center for Women Veterans Kayla Williams. “This effort to enhance the awareness of those who serve women Veterans—in VA and in the public—will contribute to improving how they are regarded when they come to VA for care and benefits, and how they are treated in their communities.”
The call for artwork resulted in over 400 submissions from women Veterans around the country. Storyboards featuring images of their art, along with photos of the women in and out of uniform and brief biographies, will be displayed at:
- Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley, West Virginia
- W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, North Carolina
- Atlanta VA Medical Center, Atlanta
- James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tennessee
- Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas
- Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Chicago
- Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Spokane, Washington
- North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, Las Vegas
The 10 women Veteran artists selected to display their works and autobiographical storyboards in the exhibit are:
- Victoria R. Bryers, United States Coast Guard
- Pamela Corwin, United States Army
- Amy Forsythe, United States Marine Corps
- Natalie Lopez, United States Air Force
- Cara Myhre, United States Army
- Debra Russell, United States Navy
- Deveon Sudduth, United States Army
- Laura Taylor, United States Navy
- Stacey Thompson, United States Marine Corps and
- Lindsay Zike, United States Navy
The Women Veterans Art Exhibit initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Center for Women Veterans, Veteran Artist Program, First Data, and the Veterans Canteen Service. These partnerships allow for the temporary displays to be shown in these facilities at no cost to VA. For more information about VA’s benefits and services for women Veterans and this initiative, visit www.va.gov/womenvet.