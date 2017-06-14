June 14, 2017 Issue

-
Alabama Ascending Draft Strategic Plan – Public Comment Period Extended until June 2111:00 am
Montgomery, Ala. – The ability to send in comments regarding Alabama Ascending, the Alabama State Department of Education’s draft strategic plan for education, has been extended. The public comment period is now open until June 21. We invite all...Read More »
3 easy steps to becoming a Red Cross summer blood donor5:16 pm
(June 13, 2017) – The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives. Schedule – Use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit org or...Read More »
