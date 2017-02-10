Annual Opera Gala Set for March 10

Birmingham, Ala. – On March 10, Opera Birmingham will host the 2017 Opera Gala, an elegant evening in celebration of their 2016-17 season. The historic Florentine will be the setting of this highly anticipated affair where guests will mix, mingle and dine with the cast of The Elixir of Love.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., the evening includes hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a seated dinner prepared by Corretti Catering, a concert of opera favorites performed by the cast of The Elixir of Love, and a live auction with Dr. Andrew S. Duxbury.

Among the items in the auctions are: bronze sculptures by internationally acclaimed Birmingham artist Frank Fleming; the Stitt Dine Around package, including dinner for two at Highlands Bar and Grill, dinner for two at Chez Fonfon, and lunch for two at Bottega Café; a reserved parking spot for The Elixir of Love performance at Samford University’s Wright Center; and an oil painting by legendary Birmingham artist Richard Blauvelt Coe from the private collection of Patrick Cather. The 2017 Opera Gala is sponsored by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, LLC.

Opera Birmingham’s 2016-2017 season continues with Donizetti’s romantic comedy The Elixir of Love on March 24 & 26, and the 39th Annual Vocal Competition on May 6 & 7. Tickets for all performances may be purchased online, by phone, or at the Opera Office, 3601 Sixth Avenue South.

For more information regarding the Opera Birmingham Gala and other Opera Birmingham events and performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737, and connect with Opera Birmingham on Facebook, Twitter @OperaBham, and Instagram @OperaBirmingham. Opera Birmingham, the only professional opera company in Northern and Central Alabama, has entertained audiences for over 60 years.