U.S. Secretary of Education names 2017 Green Ribbon Schools – Alabama Schools Honored for Six Consecutive Years

Montgomery, Ala. – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced two schools and one university are among the 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. Across the country, 45 schools, nine districts, and nine postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education.

The 2017 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools are:

Childersburg Elementary School, Talladega County School System

Sycamore School, Talladega County School System

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

“I commend each school, district, and institution of higher education for their efforts to create a healthy learning environment for students, faculty and staff,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The schools will be honored with a national recognition events on July 19th, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 28 states and the Department of Defense Department of Education Activity. The selectees include 39 public schools, including five magnet schools and one charter school, as well as six nonpublic schools. Forty-four percent of the 2017 honorees serve a disadvantaged student body and 14 percent are rural.

The schools and university will be recognized at the Alabama State Board of Education on May 11. The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) worked in collaboration with the ALSDE to nominate The University of Alabama at Birmingham and will be honoring the university. All schools will be celebrated with a picnic lunch provided by the Environmental Education Association of Alabama (EEAA). Green Ribbon Flags sponsored by Legacy and Partners in Environmental Education will be presented to each of the schools. Special environmental-related gifts will be presented by Noresco and Wave PowerSteward.

About the Schools:

Childersburg Elementary School, Talladega County School System

Childersburg Elementary School (CES) is home to 223 students and faculty members and eight, actively working toward environmental stewardship, responsibility and awareness. Childersburg Elementary, Students to Stewards Clubs have been redesigned to work with students to help them become environmental stewards as so many of the projects and goals focused on environmental and quality of life factors.

Over the past three years, Childersburg Elementary has focused on working to win grants that focus on environmental and healthier lifestyles. The school received the Healthy Bike grant that provided over 30 bikes and other physical fitness equipment that makes being active much more fun and diverse. Childersburg Elementary School received the BCBS Healthy Schools for $10,000 and a $1,000 Alabama Power Company grant for trees. The concepts of being involved in environmental and health issues continues to prove to be beneficial for all stakeholders and lifelong learners.

Sycamore School, Talladega County School System

Sycamore School, appropriately named for a tree, is a highly positive elementary school serving 212 kindergarten through fourth grade students in a rural area of Talladega County. Sycamore as a community is a closed mill village town, with only three small businesses and one small new production industry and the poverty rate is 88 percent, making the positive, little Sycamore School the hub of many great things for the community. The Talladega County School System is rural and embrace that label as a goal to provide a quality education for students that is a replicable model for any school.

STEM education is an integral part of all grade levels. To increase partnerships and make a civic connection, the school has developed an awesome partnership with The Southern Company, aka Alabama Power Company, in establishing the gardens, understanding energy, and the value of quality water sources for power generation that also provides outdoor sports and recreational venues. For rural children, this has been a major connection to careers, environmental responsibility, and community service.

The Sycamore School’s food service program is essential for the well-being of the student population with over 88 percent of the students being on free/reduced lunches. Ninety Five percent of the students have breakfast and/or lunch provided by the school cafeteria staff, a staff of three that earned the designation of Healthier Choice School in 2014. Nutrition is a part of the health and science curriculum throughout the year and is also integrated into the physical fitness activities and clubs.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is an urban campus of more than 170 classrooms, offices, research and hospital buildings, including about 16 million square feet of space spanning more than 90 city blocks. At UAB, they strive to include sustainability in every facet of the enterprise: education, research, patient care, economic development, and service.

Move Out, Don’t Throw Out! is a project of UAB Sustainability (a division of UAB Facilities), in collaboration with UAB Student Housing and Resident Life, and the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. The project is in its second year and has now become a well-oiled machine, with Facilities Management employees assisting students and student volunteers with donating food, furnishings, cleaning supplies, household goods, electronics, and other items to local Salvation Army clients.

The UAB Sustainability Fund, a joint project of UAB Sustainability and the Office of the Assistant Vice President for Student Experience, allows students to apply for funding to promote the initiation of projects related to sustainability on campus. The goal of the program is to provide grants for endeavors that improve UAB’s sustainability and efficiency and decrease the university’s overall ecological footprint.