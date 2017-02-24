Tiptoe Through the Tulips – Over 70,000 of Them at the Festival of Tulips, American Village, Montevallo, AL 

Montevallo, Alabama – Beginning February 25 and running through mid April (depending on bloom time) the American Village is debuting a new seasonal spring event – The Festival of Tulips.

Stroll through over 70,000 blooming tulips with replicas of some of America’s most historic places as a backdrop. The American Village (3727 Highway 119, Montevallo, AL 35115) is a unique attraction in the heart of Alabama, situated on 183 acres of rolling pasture and wooded land in the small college city of Montevallo, about a half hour south of Birmingham, in Shelby County. Here visitors step onto the stage of American history and discover the power and drama of America’s journey for independence, liberty and self-government.

The field of tulips creates a one-of-a-kind backdrop for photos. Bring your own camera, or ask about professional photography packages.

As the only you-pick tulip field in the region, visitors can take home armfuls of beautiful blooms. Stroll through bed after bed of tulips in every color of the rainbow, pick the ones you want to purchase, and package your flowers to take home. Tulips are $1.50 each, bulb included. (The flowers last longer if left on the bulb until you get them home.)

The Festival of Tulips will be open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm through mid April. In addition to experiencing the tulips, visitors can take part in Colonial games, encounter patriots of the past, experience the Continental Army encampment, Colonial Chapel, Randall Museum and National Veterans Shrine.

Visit www.americanvillage.org/site/PageServer?pagename=gen_news_index for up-to-date news and photos of the tulip field.

Highlights of the American Village Campus include Washington Hall, inspired by George Washington’s Mount Vernon home; a Colonial Courthouse; replicas of the White House Oval Office and East Room; and a Colonial Chapel inspired by Bruton Parish Church of Williamsburg, Virginia. A Colonial Garden; Concord Bridge, which spans a one and one-half acre lake; a replica of the Liberty Bell; and the old-fashioned and beautifully restored Barn, round out this distinctive campus.

VIEW PHOTOS: https://news.secure.omnis.com/news/American-Village/Festival-of-Tulips.htm