The World Games Birmingham 2021 Names New Chief Executive Officer 

BIRMINGHAM (March 2, 2017) – The World Games 2021 Birmingham Foundation has named DJ Mackovets the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the World Games 2021.

Mackovets, of Atlanta, brings nearly 40 years of project management experience. He has had a leadership role in some of the most popular and demanding international and national sporting events, including:

1996 Centennial Olympic Games

1994 U.S. Olympic Festival

Goodwill Games

World Football Challenge

World Police and Fire Games

Super Bowl competitions

Major League Baseball All-Star Week

US Figure Skating Championships.

“The World Games 2021 will certainly be a showcase opportunity for Birmingham and I am very excited to be a part of the planning and delivery team for this event,” said Mackovets.

“We believe DJ Mackovets is more than qualified for this position,” said The World Games Birmingham 2021 Chairman Jonathan Porter. “His talents and expertise have been displayed on the world stage and we are very pleased to bring him on board.”

With a number of high-profile events under his belt, Mackovets’ expertise also spans the areas of transportation and logistics, key assets in managing The World Games Birmingham 2021, Porter said.

Ron Froehlich, Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association and a 2015 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee, described Mackovets as “a professional who’s willing to get in the trenches to get the job done.”

Mackovets added: “The World Games 2021 will be a massive undertaking, and it will require the entire community to become engaged to assure that Birmingham shines for the world.” For more information on The World Games 2021, visit TheWorldGames2021.com.