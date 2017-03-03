Smithfield Library to host college fair for high school students Monday, March 6, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—The Smithfield Library, #1 Eighth Ave. West, will be hosting a college fair for high school students on Monday, March 6, 2017. The fair begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m.

Miles College, Lawson State, Jefferson State Community College, the U.S. Army, and possibly the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will be among the colleges sharing information at the fair, which is free and open to high school students.

Schools with students confirmed for the fair as of March 3 were as follows: Ephesus High School, Fairfield City School, Holy Family Catholic School, and one student from Winewood Academy. If any other schools desire to participate, contact Smithfield Library Branch Manager Heather McWilliams at 205-324-8428 or via email at hrmcwilliams@bham.lib.al.us.

