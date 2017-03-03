SCORE small business workshop to take place at Central Library downtown on March 6

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama-The Birmingham Public Library is partnering with the Birmingham chapter of the Service Corp of Retired Executives (SCORE) to host a free small business workshop on Monday, March 6, 2017. The workshop series, Steps to Starting a Business, takes place monthly on the first Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Central Library, 2100 Park Place downtown. The workshop will be in the Arrington Auditorium, 4th Floor, Linn-Henley Research Building.

See details about the workshop below:

http://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2017/02/steps-to-starting-your-business-seminar.html.

The seminar is free, but registration in advance is required. Call Valencia S. Fisher in the City of Birmingham’s Office of Economic Development at (205) 254-2799 or email her at Valencia.fisher@birminghamal.gov.

Each seminar will cover the same topics, but the public is welcome to attend more than one day. Topics covered will include crafting a vision statement, identifying sources of funding, determining the legal structure of your business, devising a business plan, and investigating sources of business and economic information. Seminar presenters will be veteran mentors from the local chapter of SCORE.

SCORE is a national nonprofit association consisting of volunteers with business skills and experience who want to share their knowledge with prospective entrepreneurs and small business owners. For over 50 years, SCORE mentors have helped millions of Americans start and grow their own businesses.

For more information about seminars and other resources about small business development available at BPL, contact Jim Murray of Central Library’s Business, Science and Technology Department by email at jmurray@bham.lib.al.us or by calling 205-226-3691.