League of Women Voters Accepting Nominations for Its 2017 Transparency in Government Award

In 2015 the League of Women Voters of Alabama (LWVAL) created the Transparency in Government Award to recognize efforts to bring greater transparency to governmental decision-making in Alabama at any political level. Nominees may be elected or appointed government officials, citizens, or members of nonprofits who have worked to increase transparency.

This biennial award will be presented at the LWVAL’s 2017 State Convention in Mobile, April 29-30, 2017.

State President Dr. Anne Permaloff explains: “LWVAL and its members believe that transparency in government is one of the major mechanisms for making government accountable to the people. It enhances public trust in government officials and their decisions and is essential in making democracy work.”

According to the Congressional Research Service, transparency in government includes giving the public access to relevant information used by decision makers, with the information presented in a comprehensive format and with opportunities for the public to analyze and respond.

Nominations for the LWVAL 2017 Transparency in Government Award are due January 25, 2017 and may be submitted by any individual or organization in Alabama. The nomination form is available on-line at the LWVAL website: www.lwval.org