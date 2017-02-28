HANDS ON BIRMINGHAM TO CLOSE NOMINATIONS FOR INAUGURAL CITIZENS VOLUNTEER—IGNITE AWARD CELEBRATION

Hands On Birmingham (HOB), a program of United Way, will close nominations for the inaugural IGNITE Awards Ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1. Nominations are currently open to citizens in HOB service areas including Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, and Walker counties.

IGNITE is a premiere celebration that is a first of its kind in the greater Birmingham area that is geared to recognize citizens who create social change through selfless actions without looking for acknowledgment in return.

The one-day celebration will highlight several unsung heroes in seven categories, including Hands on Birmingham Volunteer of the Year, Corporate/Company Volunteer of the Year, Government Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year, Student Volunteer of the Year, Small Business Volunteer of the Year, and Faith Based Volunteer of the Year.

Winners of each category will be announced at the IGNITE Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 25 at The Club Birmingham.

Patrons have the opportunity to self-nominate or nominate a deserving volunteer at www.uwca.org/ignite/.