Birmingham Public Library celebrating Read Across America Day on Thursday, March 2

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—If you drop by one of the Birmingham Public Library (BPL)’s 19 locations on Thursday, March 2, 2017, there is a good chance you will encounter a staff member dressed in Dr. Seuss gear. BPL is joining thousands of libraries, schools, and community centers across the country participating in Read Across America Day, a nationwide celebration that takes place annually on March 2 – the birthday of the beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

BPL staffers such as storytellers Candice Hardy of Five Points West Regional Library and Myra Gentry of North Birmingham Regional Library have already gotten into the spirit, dressing up as famous Dr. Seuss’ characters while entertaining young library patrons by reading such classics as “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Below is a listing some of BPL’s Read Across America and Dr. Seuss events taking place on Thursday-Friday, March 2-3. You can find more events on the BPL calendar at www.bplonline.org/calendar

