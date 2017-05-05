ALABAMA SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM SET TO CELEBRATE FIFTH ANNUAL KICKOFF, GROWING NUMBERS

Montgomery, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) is marking its fifth year of bringing greater awareness to a vital initiative that is making a difference in the lives of children in need by providing access to nutritious meals when school is out.

The ALSDE, Talladega County Board of Education, Talladega College, and the City of Talladega are teaming up for the annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) “Break for a Plate Rally,” which aims to encourage more organizations to help fill the summer “nutrition gap” in underserved areas in Alabama. Speaking at the kickoff will be ALSDE representatives, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, and Samford University Head Football Coach Chris Hatcher.

The rally will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Lincoln Elementary School, 79001 Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln (Talladega County).

During a successful summer 2016, a record 2.6 million-plus meals were served to children and teens at risk of hunger at more than 1,100 sponsor sites. The ASLDE’s Child Nutrition Program aims for even more participants in 2017, including both the number of children and teens receiving meals as well as the number of sponsors providing those meals.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2017, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation in recognition of the Break for a Plate program. In it, she urges schools, churches, governmental agencies, college, and universities, and private non-profit organizations to sponsor feeding sites to help ensure that all children in Alabama have access to nutritious meals in the summer.

A joint effort of the Alabama State Department of Education and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Break for a Plate summer food service program provides two nutritious meals every day to all children and teens up to 18 years of age during the summer months, regardless of household income. While Alabama’s Break for a Plate has outpaced the growth of similar programs in other states, there remains a critical need for sponsors, particularly in rural areas where children and teens often live further from school.

For more information concerning the kickoff rally, or to learn more about Break for a Plate or other Child Nutrition Programs, call (334) 242-8249. Details can also be found at www.BreakforaPlate.com.