Alabama School of Fine Arts hosting free Black History Month concert at Central Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-The Alabama School of Fine Arts’ Music Department will present “We Have A Dream: A Black History Month Concert” from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the Arrington Auditorium, 4th floor of the Linn-Henley Research Library, 2100 Park Place.

The concert is among several free Black History Month programs the Birmingham Public Library (BPL) is hosting during February. To see the list and other BPL events by date and library, go to www.bplonline.org/calendar.