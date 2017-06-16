Alabama Ascending Draft Strategic Plan – Public Comment Period Extended until June 21

Montgomery, Ala. – The ability to send in comments regarding Alabama Ascending, the Alabama State Department of Education’s draft strategic plan for education, has been extended. The public comment period is now open until June 21.

We invite all stakeholders to participate in this public comment opportunity. The draft plan may be found here.

Now through the extended period of June 21, 2017, please take a moment to review the vision for a system of education with world-class standards, superior educators and equitable systems and schools that will prepare students for college and career success.

For more information, contact ALSDE Communications at 334-242-9950 or comm@alsde.edu.