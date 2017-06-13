3 easy steps to becoming a Red Cross summer blood donor

(June 13, 2017) – The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.

Schedule – Use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. Prepare – Get a good night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink extra fluids. Give – The donation process start to finish takes about an hour. The actual donation only takes about 10 minutes.

Only about 3 percent of the U.S. population gives blood, which means a heavy reliance on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. New blood donors are especially needed during the summer months because many schools where blood drives are held – and where new donors give – are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacations.

Patients like Anna Schuster might not be here without generous volunteer blood donors. Doctors gave Schuster a 1 percent chance of survival after a collision with a semitrailer. During the first 12 hours after her accident, she received 65 units of blood. Schuster’s road to recovery has been long – 58 surgeries in the 12 years since her accident, including four in the past 14 months, with many of them requiring more blood transfusions.

Every day there are thousands of patients like Schuster who rely on lifesaving blood donations. That’s why donors are urged to give now and give often.

In June, the Red Cross joins blood collection agencies around the world marking World Blood Donor Day by raising awareness about the need for a readily available blood supply. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can make an even greater impact by inviting others to join them in giving.

Blood Donation Opportunities

June 16-July 9, 2017

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

6/16/2017: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South Birmingham 6/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/16/2017: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m., Inverness Shopping Center, 165 Inverness Plaza A Birmingham 6/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Tuscaloosa 6/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/19/2017: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., UAB Highlands, 1201 11th Ave. South Birmingham 6/19/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/19/2017: 2 – 7 p.m., North Shelby Library, 5521 Cahaba Valley Road Birmingham 6/19/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford 6/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Medical West, 995 9th Ave. SW Bessemer 6/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., University Center, 800 Lakeshore Drive Birmingham 6/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., UAB Highlands, 1201 11th Ave. South Birmingham 6/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tailwinds Technologies, 3 Riverchase Office Plaza, Suite 108 Birmingham 6/20/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/20/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Alabama Calvary Baptist Church, 1121 Paul W. Bryant Drive Tuscaloosa 6/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Ave. South Birmingham 6/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 827 Forrest Ave. Gadsden 6/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Asberry Baptist Church, 3682 Roy Webb Road Jacksonville 6/22/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jasper Civic Center, 204 19th St. East Jasper 6/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Summer Classics, 3140 Pelham Parkway, #600 Pelham 6/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Department of Human Resources, 3716 12th Ave. East Tuscaloosa 6/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Central High School, 905 15th St. Tuscaloosa 6/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northwest Medical Center, 1530 US Highway 43 Winfield 6/23/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/23/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Calera Community Center, 8560 Highway 31 Calera 6/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northridge Football Boosters, 2901 Northridge Road Tuscaloosa 6/24/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7340 Cahaba Valley Road Birmingham 6/26/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/26/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/27/2017: 1 – 8 p.m., Birmingham Barons Blood Drive at Regions Field, 1400 1st Ave. S Birmingham 6/27/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/28/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/28/2017: 2 – 7 p.m., Rainbow City United Methodist Church, 3208 Rainbow Drive Rainbow City 6/28/2017: 2 – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 128 Chalkville Road North Trussville 6/29/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/29/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/29/2017: 1 – 7 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, 1001 Rainbow Drive Gadsden 6/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lester Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 3rd Ave. East Oneonta 6/30/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 6/30/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 6/30/2017: 1 – 7 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, 1001 Rainbow Drive Gadsden 6/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Professional Apothecary, 210 North St. W Talladega 7/1/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 7/3/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/3/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Carmike Cinema 10, 232 Olive St. SW Cullman 7/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sun Loan, 901 Rainbow Drive, Suite B Gadsden 7/3/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford 7/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 7/4/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/5/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 7/5/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/5/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Etowah County Chapter, 405 South First St. Gadsden 7/5/2017: 1 – 6 p.m., Walmart, 2453 2nd Ave. E Oneonta 7/5/2017: 2 – 7 p.m., Winfield Church of God, 1511 Bankhead Highway Winfield 7/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 7/6/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/7/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 7/7/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 7/7/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford 7/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

