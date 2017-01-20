2017 Fleet Week New York Dates Announced

NORFOLK (NNS) — The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard have officially announced dates for 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY).

Now in its 29th year, FWNY is scheduled to take place May 24-30. The weeklong celebration is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services, and an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.

The event has been held nearly every year since 1984, and it is anticipated nearly 5,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will participate this year.

In addition to public visitation of participating ships, there will be numerous exhibits, military band concerts, and aviation demonstrations throughout the week showcasing the skilled expertise of dedicated sea service members.

The theme for this year is “Celebrating the Sea Services and Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Seabees.” For 75 years, members of the Naval Construction Forces, known as the Seabees, have repeatedly demonstrated their skills as fighters and builders, and while doing so, they have built and fought for freedom both in peace and in war time. The Seabees continue to play a crucial role in supporting the fleet while carrying out the Navy’s maritime strategy.

For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official FWNY website athttp://www.fleetweeknewyork.com/, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, or “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter. FWNY photos can be viewed on Flickr athttp://www.flickr.com/photos/fwnypao/ and Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc/. Join the conversation on social media by using #FleetWeekNYC. Follow the Seabee Commemoration at #SeabeeCanDo

For more information, visit http://www.navy.mil, http://www.facebook.com/usnavy, orhttp://www.twitter.com/usnavy.

For more news from Commander, Navy Region Mid Atlantic, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cnrma/.