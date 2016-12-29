UAB’s Patterson dedicates rose to be part of the 2017 Donate Life Parade Float

UAB Medicine, has handwritten his annual rose dedication to be placed on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float Dedication Garden. The unique, personal message of love, hope and remembrance from Patterson honors Alabama donors, recipients and others who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation and will be a part of the 2017 Rose Paradewill be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.Anthony Patterson, senior vice president of Inpatient Services at
Twenty-five organ donors have donated 69 organs that have been recovered and transplanted at UAB this year. Twenty-one donors also donated tissue which has the potential to enhance the quality of life for up to 75 people each — a potential impact to 1,575 people.
The Donate Life Parade Float honors donors, recipients and others who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation.
Visit www.alabamaorgancenter.org for more information, or to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.