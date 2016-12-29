UAB’s Patterson dedicates rose to be part of the 2017 Donate Life Parade Float

Anthony Patterson, senior vice president of Inpatient Services at UAB Medicine, has handwritten his annual rose dedication to be placed on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float Dedication Garden. The unique, personal message of love, hope and remembrance from Patterson honors Alabama donors, recipients and others who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation and will be a part of the 2017 Rose Parade will be held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

UAB Hospital and the Alabama Organ Center, Alabama’s nonprofit organ and tissue recovery agency, work together to provide Alabamians a successful organ and tissue donation program to help those in need of transplants. In an effort to increase the number of organs recovered for transplant, the AOC opened a new Donor Recovery Center earlier this year — one of only eight procurement organizations in the country to have an in-house recovery center, and the only one in the country connected to an academic medical center the size of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Patterson says UAB always appreciates the opportunity to be included by the AOC in the annual Rose Parade float. This year’s float entry, “Teammates in Life,” reflects the parade’s theme, “Echoes of Success,” which is a reminder that no one succeeds alone, and success is best achieved by working together to pull in the same direction.