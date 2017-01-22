Alabama actor André Holland on his roles, New York and vintage obsessions

André Holland has acted on film, most recently in the award magnet “Moonlight,” nailing a late scene that clinches the movie. He’s also acted on television, most famously as an early-20th-century physician in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Knick.” And he’s trod the boards of Broadway, where his turn as Youngblood in August Wilson’s “Jitney” started Jan. 19.

But one recent afternoon at Manhattan’s Regeneration Furniture, Holland tried his hand at a new type of art, perhaps more daunting than any named above. A passionate collector of midcentury modern furniture, the 37-year-old star spontaneously self-directed his own version of The Price Is Right.

Holland performed on the stage for the first time in “Oliver!” with the Birmingham Summerfest Theatre. The John Carroll Catholic High School graduate left the state for college.

Holland settled in New York after earning his degree at Florida State in 2001. “When I first moved here, I didn’t know about NYU,” he said. “I just came here to be an actor. That was spring of 2002. And then by fall of ’03 I was in school.” Furniture became an “obsession,” he said, about five years after that — or around the time he broke out from doing struggling-actor work on “Law & Order” episodes and in long-forgotten network dramas.





Here’s a look at a few of André Holland’s vintage favorites.

Where to antique: “There’s a great flea market up in Connecticut called Elephant’s Trunk. I go up there on the weekend and get stuff. I do a Zipcar, shoot up there at 5 a.m., get it done, and then I’m back by lunchtime.”

How to travel for style: Buying furniture “is what I base my travel around in certain cities. Whatever that city’s market day is, I have to make sure I’m there for it, whether it’s Paris, or Florence, or wherever.”

Which Porsche to buy: “My dad and I bond over working on old cars together. I have this vintage Porsche from 1969 [in Alabama]. It’s a 912. It’s not the 911 Steve McQueen, but it looks the exact same.”

Whom to trust with a secondhand suit: “There’s a company called Dashnor Tailoring at 81st and Second. A guy named Dino who works there has been able to fix so many things for me. I go in, have an espresso, talk politics and art a bit, and then he’ll tailor my suits. I’ve found a lot of vintage pieces that I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not going to work! This isn’t going to fit!’ and then I take it to him, and he’s like, ‘Ah, it’s OK, it’s OK. We’ll work it out.’ ”

