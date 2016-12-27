UAB’s Alys Stephens Center presents Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on Jan. 18

Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Marsalis, features 15 of the best soloists, ensemble players and arrangers in jazz music today. Drawing from an extensive repertoire that includes original compositions by Marsalis, Ted Nash and other members of the orchestra, as well as the masterworks of Ellington, Mingus, Coltrane and other great jazz composers, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concerts are internationally critically acclaimed. “The finest big band in the world today,” said the Daily Telegraph, U.K. Jazz Times lauded the band by saying, “These 15 guys are accomplished. They swing hard.”

