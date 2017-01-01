Samford pharmacy students, faculty complete unique research with Children’s of Alabama

Pediatric patients in the cardiovascular intensive care unit (CVICU) at Children’s of Alabama often receive many medications and nutritional support that often require multiple intravascular (IV) access lines. Clinical management of these multiple lines can complicate medication delivery and increase patients’ risk of infection. Also, larger fluid volumes may be required to individually deliver the numerous medications.

The just-completed research at Samford University could change the way pediatric cardiac patients receive medication and nutrition.