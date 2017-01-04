Alabamians can support state parks through purchase of a new specialty car tag

A new way Alabamians can support state parks is by purchasing the Alabama State Parks car tag, which will be available beginning this month. The specialty tag costs an additional $50, with 80 percent of the proceeds going directly to support state parks (the rest covers normal administrative car tag fees).

“It’s exciting that not only do we get to hang on to the money we earn,” Jones said, “but new programs, like the sale of car tags, confirm that our commitment to the citizens of Alabama is valuable.”

Also, Alabama’s state parks are offering a 25 percent discount on overnight accommodations at select locations through February. And thanks to the passage of Amendment 2 in November, the money you spend there will stay with the parks system.

The accommodations at Alabama state parks range from chalets and cabins to modern cottages, hotel lodge rooms and campgrounds. The 25 percent winter discount is available Sunday through Thursday nights.