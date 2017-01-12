‘Brighter Birmingham’ lights up the Magic City

The city of Birmingham’s streetlight fixtures are being replaced one neighborhood at a time.

So far, nearly 6,700 fixtures have been upgraded in Birmingham communities through a partnership with Alabama Power. The partnership was announced last April, and when “Brighter Birmingham” concludes, more than 20,000 light fixtures will be upgraded across the Magic City.

Sunday, in a special program during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Alabama Power will provide an LED lighting update. City and county leaders will join representatives from Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods, as well as organizations such as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), Urban Impact and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

