Birmingham Unity Breakfast reflects on MLK, civil rights, recent historic announcement

Hundreds gathered Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast in downtown Birmingham.

Over eggs, bacon and coffee, community and political leaders came together to remember the roles the city of Birmingham and the Rev. King held in the civil rights movement.

Attorney J. Mason Davis delivered the keynote address to a diverse crowd of community and political leaders, student scholars and corporate leaders.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell also addressed the crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees. Sewell said the recent designation of the Civil Rights District as a National Monument puts Birmingham in a new light.