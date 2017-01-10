Many UAB programs rise significantly in U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

The University of Alabama at Birmingham experienced significant gains among its online programs in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs, available at usnews.com.

This year, every UAB program submitted saw gains in the rankings. UAB was rated No. 63 overall for its offerings of online bachelor’s degree programs, up from No. 86 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 27 percent nationally. In this category, U.S. News evaluates schools based on student engagement in programs, the faculty’s credentials in training and their reputations among peers, as well as student services and technologies.

In addition to online bachelor’s degree programs, UAB has five online graduate programs ranked by the 2017 U.S. News & World Report list — business, education, engineering, information technology and nursing — each of which improved year-over-year.