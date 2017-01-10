Many UAB programs rise significantly in U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

The University of Alabama at Birmingham experienced significant gains among its online programs in the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs, available at usnews.com.
This year, every UAB program submitted saw gains in the rankings. UAB was rated No. 63 overall for its offerings of online bachelor’s degree programs, up from No. 86 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 27 percent nationally. In this category, U.S. News evaluates schools based on student engagement in programs, the faculty’s credentials in training and their reputations among peers, as well as student services and technologies.
In addition to online bachelor’s degree programs, UAB has five online graduate programs ranked by the 2017 U.S. News & World Report list — business, education, engineering, information technology and nursing — each of which improved year-over-year.
- The Collat School of Business’ online graduate program (non-MBA) was ranked No. 22 in 2017, up 29 spots from No. 51 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 22 percent nationally; and the online Master of Science in Management Information Systems program was ranked No. 19 in 2017, up from No. 33 in 2016.
- The School of Education’s online graduate program was ranked No. 29 in 2017, up 66 spots from No. 95 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 15 percent nationally.
- The School of Engineering’s online graduate program was ranked No. 28 in 2017, up from No. 33 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 33 percent nationally.
- The School of Nursing’s online graduate program was ranked No. 16 in 2017, up from No. 17 in 2016, putting UAB in the top 15 percent nationally.