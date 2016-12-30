Birmingham’s civil rights district could get federal designation in 2017

December 30, 2016   By Erin Harney

As the National Park Service begins its second century in 2017, there’s hope in Birmingham that the city’s important role in the civil rights movement could gain even greater recognition – as a national park or national monument.

Last May, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, of the state’s 7th Congressional District, introduced legislation to designate the city’s civil rights district as the Birmingham Civil Rights National Historical Park. The legislation is supported by the state’s entire congressional delegation.

The proposed park would include the 16th Street Baptist ChurchKelly Ingram Park, the A.G. Gaston MotelBethel Baptist Church and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

“With this designation, historic preservation efforts will be enhanced for these historic sites, greater economic revitalization will occur, and it will forever cement the pivotal role Birmingham played in the civil rights movement,” Sewell said.

 

