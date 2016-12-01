Mobile focuses on tech sector growth with innovation initiatives

Alabama’s Port City is known around the world for building big ships and jets, but it’s also home to people who create systems, software and other innovative solutions that power industry.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce has been increasing its focus on the region’s tech sector, with efforts to support startups and entrepreneurs, including a new downtown incubator and a business pitch competition.

A contingent of local leaders also toured several tech incubators in London while they were there for the Farnborough International Airshow last summer. The experience offered valuable insight on spurring tech sector growth, said Bill Sisson, the chamber’s president and CEO.

With aerospace giant Airbus and shipbuilder Austal, along with major steel processing and chemical manufacturing operations dotting the industrial landscape, Mobile has a successful track record in large-scale economic development projects.

“We have had a lot of advanced manufacturing growth in this area, and we wanted to renew the focus on the fact that we do have a strong tech sector as well and we can foster more growth in that,” Sisson said.

The area has a significant cluster of tech companies, including software firms CPSI, SSI and Rural Sourcing Inc. There’s also Southern Light, a fiber optics infrastructure service provider; Centralite, maker of automation products; and system and printer manufacturer Xanté.

More activity in the sector, particularly new opportunities for startups, also will encourage growth among small businesses and minority-owned businesses, both top priorities for the chamber, Sisson said.

“Over 93 percent of our membership is classified as small business, and we want to do whatever we can to foster that growth,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.