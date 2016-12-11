Low inventory boosting home prices in Alabama

Single-family housing inventory dwindled in many areas throughout the country during the third quarter, according to data released recently by the National Association of Realtors.

For many of the country’s metro areas, this meant prices were on the rise during the three-month span.

“Mortgage rates around historical lows and solid local job creation created a winning formula for sustained homebuying demand all summer long,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR. “Unfortunately for house hunters in several of the top job-producing metro areas around the country, deficient supply levels limited their options and drove prices higher — especially in markets in the West and South.”

Although Alabama and many of its metros experienced increases in home prices, the state is still below the South’s median sales price ($213,700) and well below the nation’s median sales price ($240,900).

According to the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s Third Quarter Statewide Housing Report, the median sales price in the state was $149,019 during the third quarter, a rise of 6.2 percent from the same period in 2015 ($140,293) and still well below the region’s and the country’s median sales prices.

In ACRE’s Alabama Affordability Index for the third quarter, the state had an index of 186.5, up from 180.6 in the second quarter. An index number of 100 means that a family earning the state’s median income has just enough buying power to qualify for a loan on the state’s median-priced single-family home. The higher the index number is, the more affordable the housing.

Across the state, metro area home prices have risen because of shrinking inventories, but they still remain more affordable than sister cities in other Southeastern states.

Birmingham

Birmingham had a median sales price of $187,300 during the third quarter, according to NAR, a 3.5 percent rise from the third quarter in 2015.

Erle Morring, managing broker at RealtySouth Over the Mountain Acton Road in Birmingham, said low inventory is having an impact on the number of quality properties available in the Birmingham region.

“We simply do not have enough quality properties available,” Morring said. “When the ‘perfect’ house does hit the market, showings are scheduled almost immediately, and we often receive an offer on the first day — sometimes multiple offers. This leaves buyers frustrated with the fast pace of having to make a quick decision and often results, for many buyers, in being on the losing end of multiple-offer situations.”

The Birmingham Metro Statistical Area is made up of seven counties and dozens of municipalities, which often results in some areas being hotter than others, with lower inventories and higher prices.

“Our Birmingham market is unbelievable,” Morring said. “Many ‘hot spots’ exist, and the first that come to mind are Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook. Clients report they are drawn to these areas because of proximity to downtown, educational opportunities and quality of life.”

