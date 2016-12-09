BETWEEN FESTIVITIES, VISIT MY SOCIAL SECURITY

The holiday season is upon us, bringing with it family gatherings and familiar traditions. As you bustle about from place to place, sharing turkey dinners and catching up with loved ones, there’s one errand you can avoid — a visit to the Social Security office. Why take time out of your busy holiday schedule to visit an office when you can conduct most of your business online?

At www.socialsecurity.gov, we have a variety of services available to you, all from the comfort of your home. You can apply for disability benefits or appeal a disability decision. You can also file for retirement benefits, spousal benefits, or Medicare-only benefits while enjoying leftover pumpkin pie. Our secure, easy-to-navigate website is sure to add plenty of comfort and joy to the festivities.

Even if you’re currently receiving benefits, or aren’t quite ready to file, Social Security has services to bring you holiday cheer. With a my Social Security account, those receiving benefits may change their address and direct deposit information, get proof of their benefits, and request replacement documents like a Medicare card. In addition, if you aren’t currently getting benefits, you can still check your earnings record, get estimates of your future benefits, and view your Social Security Statement. In some areas, you can even request a replacement Social Security card online. Open your account today at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

With the New Year just around the corner, it’s never too early to start planning for your future. Once you’ve conducted your business at www.socialsecurity.gov, you may want to visit www.myRA.gov. myRA is a retirement savings account from the Department of the Treasury designed to help you put aside money for your retirement. You can invest in the fund according to your budget, putting you in control of your financial prospects. Give yourself a gift this holiday season and invest in your future.

Holidays are fun, and sometimes stressful, times. Let our online offerings reduce the holiday stress so you can focus on what’s important — your loved ones. When you need services from Social Security, start a new tradition. Go online at www.socialsecurity.gov.