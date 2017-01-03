Lodging tax revenues increase nearly 15 percent with more visitors coming to Birmingham

Lodging tax generated in Birmingham increased by nearly 15 percent in 2016 with more sporting events and conventions coming into the city, according to officials.

Mayor William Bell said the city sought out larger events that attracted additional people.

“We took on the task of building the entertainment district with the Westin Hotel with the opportunity to bring move people here to the city for conferences and conventions,” Bell said.

As a result of bringing larger conventions and more conventions, “our lodging tax is up 12 to 14 percent,” the mayor said. “That means we have more revenue for our general fund budget that we can then use to address those issues in our neighborhoods and communities.”

The city had a number of major attractions in 2016, including a Deontay Wilder fight at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex; the 110th annual session of the National Baptist Congress and, one month later, the Gospel Music Workshop of America.