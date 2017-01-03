Birmingham Public Library receives donation of 106 books in honor of homicide victims

The Jefferson County Millennial Democrats has donated 106 children’s books to the Birmingham Public Library (BPL) in honor of homicide victims killed in the city in 2016.

Each of the 106 books has a victim’s name inscribed inside the front cover in memory of 104 people and two unborn babies who were victims of a homicide last year. The donations were made during a dedication ceremony held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the West End Branch Library, 1348 Tuscaloosa Ave SW.

At the ceremony, Le’Darius Hilliard, president of the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats, said he “hopes to bring light” to senseless violence in Birmingham through the book donation. Birmingham Public Library representatives and Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Henderson attended the dedication, in which Hilliard said he hopes the books encourage children to pursue education vs. violent behavior.

