BBA Women Lawyers Section: MEMBER SPOTLIGHT

Each month, the Women Lawyers Section of the Birmingham Bar Association will introduce you to one of our outstanding members who contributes so much to our organization and the community. This month we feature Leigh King Forstman, an Alabama native and graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law. Leigh is a partner at Pittman, Dutton & Hellums, P.C. and the new Chair of the Women Lawyers Section.

What do you like most about being a member of the Women’s Section?

Working on the WLS 20th Anniversary Commemorative Video exposed me to far more interview responses from founders and stalwarts of our section than could be captured in the video. Hearing firsthand the history and evolution of the WLS only heightened my respect for our members and our vision, past and present. In 2002 I was the Founding Chair of the Women Trial Lawyers Caucus within the Alabama Association for Justice (formerly the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association) for many of the same reasons espoused by founders of the WLS, not the least of which is camaraderie. I have been the sole female partner (and oftentimes the sole female attorney) at two Birmingham plaintiff litigation firms during my 27-year career. Sitting at the WLS board table with all women is a nice counterpoint to sitting at the partner table with all men. I am indeed fortunate to share these tables with persons of intelligence, wit, purpose, commitment and passion.

What accomplishment are you the proudest of?

On a personal level, I was most humbled to receive the Jeffrey Frazier Stein Award, given to the most outstanding sophomore student on the Auburn University campus. On a more public level, I had the honor of serving as President of the Junior League of Birmingham, the fourth largest Junior League worldwide with over 2,500 members, during its 90th Anniversary year. We awarded 90 scholarships to deserving young women. As the 90 recipients gathered on stage, the excitement and awe left an indelible impression on me. We were investing in our community by investing in our women, thereby championing education, knowledge and wisdom.

What things do you most enjoy doing?

I absolutely love to read and write. I was the child that hid under the covers with a flashlight to finish a book; I am now the adult who reads and writes in the middle of the night while the world sleeps. My Facebook page says…if you walk a mile in my shoes you’ll end up in a bookstore. I’m not kidding. Our son sets his phone alarm to hold me to my promise of when I will be finished looking at all the books.

What is one thing you wish you had known before you started practicing law?

Balance the performance of your legal work with the cultivation of your legal network.