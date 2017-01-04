BIRMINGHAM BAR ASSOCIATION NAMES NEW OFFICERS

Birmingham, AL – The Birmingham Bar Association, at its annual meeting in December 2016, elected Leila H. Watson as President of the Association. Ms. Watson is a co-founder and principal of Cory Watson Attorneys and has long been active with the Bar and numerous other community organizations. Ms. Watson will serve as President for 2017.

Alan T. Rogers was elected to serve as President-elect of the Association. A partner in the law firm of Balch & Bingham, LLP, Mr. Rogers assumes the office of President at the end of 2017. The newly-elected Secretary-Treasurer is Maxwell H. Pulliam, Jr., a sole practitioner, and the Immediate Past President is Robert P. MacKenzie, III, the managing partner for Starnes Davis Florie in Birmingham.

Elected as at-large members of the Bar’s Executive Committee are Conrad Anderson, Pat Clotfelter, Cedrick Coleman, Kimberly Perkins, and Brandon Prince. New Section representatives include Leigh Forstman, Stevan Goozee, Paul Greenwood, Virginia Miller, Grace Murphy, David Nomberg, Virginia Patterson, Jay Wright, Peter Wright, and Carl Randall.

The Birmingham Bar Association is the largest local bar association in Alabama, with membership of approximately 4,000 lawyers, judges, and law students.