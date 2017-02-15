Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March

During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son. “If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

3/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 4141 Pleasant Valley Road Jacksonville 3/1/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/1/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Winfield High School, 232 Pirate Cove Winfield 3/1/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Regions Bank, 1900 5th Ave. North Birmingham 3/2/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/2/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/3/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford 3/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Winsouth Credit Union, 110 S 26th St. Gadsden 3/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/3/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/4/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/4/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Cordova City Hall, 154 Main St. Cordova 3/6/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gadsden State Community College, 1000 George Wallace Drive Gadsden 3/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/6/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/7/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Etowah County Chapter, 405 South First St. Gadsden 3/7/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/7/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Recreation Center, 1501 University Blvd. Birmingham 3/8/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/9/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hanceville High School, 801 Commercial St. Hanceville 3/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Recreation Center, 1501 University Blvd. Birmingham 3/9/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Talladega High School, 1177 McMillan St. Talladega 3/9/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Meek High School, 6615 Co Road 41 Arley 3/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hokes Bluff High School, 1865 Appalachian Highway Hokes Bluff 3/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/12/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Road Birmingham 3/13/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford 3/13/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/13/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Russell Medical Center, 3316 Highway 280 Alexander City 3/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Blount County Career Technical Center, 61500 Highway 231 South Cleveland 3/14/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/14/2017: 12 – 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham 3/14/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Haleyville High School, 2001 20th St. Haleyville 3/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Blount County Career Technical Center, 61500 Highway 231 South Cleveland 3/15/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham 3/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.