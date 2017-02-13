ALABAMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO HIGHLIGHT STATE’S DIGITAL STORY AS PART OF DIGITAL LEARNING WEEK

Montgomery, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), in partnership with the Alliance for Excellent Education, is pleased to announce its participation once again in the Digital Learning Day campaign, which will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

This national campaign is designed to celebrate innovative teaching and highlight practices that make learning more personalized and engaging for students, exploring how digital learning can provide all students with the opportunities they deserve—to build the skills needed to succeed in college, a career, and life.

“Alabama has been a trailblazer in using technology for the purpose of advancing education,” said State Superintendent of Education Michael Sentance. “We continue to tell Alabama’s digital story by showcasing ways to use contemporary tools to ensure Alabama students are college- and career-ready.”

Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators, and Students Statewide (ACCESS) provides strong tools used for the advancement of digital learning, in addition to the expansive ways technology is used in the classroom. ACCESS has teamed up with the Alabama Department of Archives and History, Dauphin Island Sea Lab, The Helen Keller Foundation, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to offer virtual field trips on Digital Learning Day.

Each year, states, districts, schools, and classrooms across the United States and around the world hold thousands of events to celebrate Digital Learning Day. If you are planning to participate in Digital Learning Day 2017, please add your event to the national map at http://www.digitallearningday.org/register-your-event/. Also, be sure to share out your news and link back to the map so others can join you. Don’t forget to use the #DLDay hashtag and to tag @OfficialDLDay!

No matter the approach, no matter the grade level, no matter the subject or geographic location, no matter a teacher’s specific comfort with using technology, this campaign will challenge education professionals and policymakers at all levels to start a conversation, make a proclamation, improve a lesson, and/or create a plan.

To learn more about Digital Learning Month, please contact the ALSDE’s Office of Educational Technology at 334-242-9594.