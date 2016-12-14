Alabama State Bar Announces 2017 Leadership Forum Class Members

The lawyers selected for the 2017 Leadership Forum Class 13 include:

Cassandra W. Adams, Cumberland School of Law (Birmingham)

Jason Avery, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP (Birmingham)

Rachel V. Barlotta, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC (Birmingham)

Charlie G. Baxley, Hoar Holdings, LLC (Birmingham)

Valerie J. Brown, Valerie Brown Law, LLC (Huntsville)

Pooja Chawla, Pooja Chawla, PC (Bessemer)

Patrick Chesnut, Ables, Baxter & Parker, PC (Athens)

Maggie J. Cornelius, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP (Birmingham)

Krystal L. Drummond, Drummond Company (Vestavia)

William M. Espy, Melton, Espy & Williams, PC (Montgomery)

John J. Geer, III, U.S. Attorney’s Office – MDAL (Montgomery)

Susan N. Han, Nettles Han Law, LLC, Red Mountain Law Group (Birmingham)

Alison D. Hawthorne, Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, PC (Montgomery)

Jonathan C. Hill, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP (Montgomery)

Michael P. Huff, Maynard Cooper & Gale, PC (Huntsville)

Jason S. Isbell, Alabama Bankers Association, Inc. (Montgomery)

Amy C. Marshall, Marshall Law, LLC (Enterprise)

Cheryl H. Oswalt, Sirote & Permutt (Birmingham)

Joshua K. Payne, Spotswood Sansom & Sansbury LLC (Birmingham)

Ashley N. Penhale, Copeland Franco Screws & Gill, PA (Montgomery)

Kandice E. Pickett, State of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

Leanna B. Pittard, Blasingame Burch Garrard & Ashley, PC (Birmingham)

Daniel F. Pruet, Daniel F. Pruet, Attorney at Law (Tuscaloosa)

Brandy L. Robertson, Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC (Birmingham)

Adam L. Sanders, Samford and Denson, LLP (Opelika)

Allen Sheehan, Capell & Howard, PC (Montgomery)

Kristin W. Sullivan, Massey, Stotser & Nichols, PC (Birmingham)

Jason B. Tompkins, Balch & Bingham LLP (Birmingham)

Reed Williams, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC (Montgomery)

Soo Seok Yang, Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, PC (Montgomery)

“Our state is fortunate to have a solid core of young lawyers who are accomplished. Through the Leadership Forum, we bring together a diverse group of young lawyers who are further trained to become servant leaders to their community neighbors and to their brothers and sisters in the legal profession,” said Alabama State Bar President J. Cole Portis of the Beasley Allen Law Firm (Montgomery). “The lawyers selected for this year’s Leadership Forum will experience an intense educational program to better understand the core values of ethics and professionalism in the practice of law. Once they finish these classes, they will join past graduates to become ambassadors for our profession who epitomize the bar’s motto ‘Lawyers Render Service.’”

