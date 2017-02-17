APA Elects New Officers and Board for 2017

BIRMINGHAM – Scott Brown, operations manager for Tennessee Valley Media, has been elected president of the Alabama Press Association. Brown succeeds Michele Gerlach, who became chairman of the board.

Kenneth Boone, president of Tallapoosa Publishing Inc., was elected first vice president, and Horace Moore, owner and publisher of Mid-South Newspapers based in Haleyville, was elected second vice president of APA.

Brown started his newspaper career when he was 18, covering high school sports in Humboldt, Tenn. He became publisher of a weekly newspaper at age 21.

Brown has published newspapers in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Alabama, serving as president and publisher of the Montgomery Advertiser from 2000 to 2008. He was a publisher with Gannett for 17 years.

He joined Tennessee Valley Media in 2008. The company publishes two daily newspapers and three weekly papers in Alabama. He directs seven regional niche websites, five newspaper websites and TN Valley Media Outdoor.

New board members elected were: Parks Rogers, publisher of Gulf Coast Newspapers; Tricia Clinton-Dunne, publisher of The Fort Payne Times-Journal; and Dee Ann Campbell, publisher of The Choctaw Sun-Advocate in Gilbertown.

Members elected for a second two-year term are: Terry Connor, publisher of The Cullman Times; Darrell Sandlin, publisher of the TimesDaily in Florence; and Robert Bozeman, publisher of The Evergreen Courant.

Members remaining on the board are: Bob Davis, publisher of The Anniston Star; Denise DuBois, publisher of The Citizen of East Alabama in Phenix City; Eddie Dodd, editor and publisher of The Abbeville Herald; Brad Shurett, publisher of The Daily Sentinel in Scottsboro; Steve Smith, publisher of The Dothan Eagle; and Jim Rainey, publisher of The Tuscaloosa News.

The APA Journalism Foundation elected, Rex Maynor, publisher of The Opelika-Auburn News, as president. Maynor succeeds K. A. Turner, senior editor with Alabama Media Group, who became chairman of the board.

Caroline Quattlebaum, co-publisher of The Southeast Sun in Enterprise, was elected vice president of the Journalism Foundation.

Maynor joined the O-A News in 2013, from the NewsPress in Stillwater, Okla. He has worked at newspapers in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Kentucky.

New Foundation board members elected were: Bro Krift, executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser; Michael James, editor of The Tuscaloosa News; James Phillips, publisher of The Daily Mountain Eagle in Jasper; Tracy Salter, publisher of The Greenville Advocate; and Kim Fitch, general manager of The Advertiser-Gleam in Guntersville.

Board members elected for a second two-year term are: Marc Johnson, vice president of The Arab Tribune; Johnny Adams, publisher of the Union Springs Herald; and Teresa Woodruff, general manager of The Moulton Advertiser.

Foundation board members remaining on the board are: Jonathan Stinson, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville; Anthony Cook, editor of The Daily Home in Talladega; Mitch Sneed, editor of The Outlook in Alexander City; and Dewey English, curator for Alabama Media Group.