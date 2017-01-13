The PBS Kids Channel will begin airing Monday, Jan. 16, on APT’s digital channel 2, and will include a live stream on digital platforms.

“This should be terrific news for parents and children everywhere in Alabama,” Roy Clem, executive director of APT, said. “PBS Kids programming is proven to help children start school better prepared to learn and makes them more successful throughout school.”
The PBS Kids Channel on Alabama Public Television is made possible in part by Alabama Power, Children’s of Alabama, HEAL Alabama and Medical Properties Trust.
