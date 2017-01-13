The PBS Kids Channel will begin airing Monday, Jan. 16, on APT’s digital channel 2, and will include a live stream on digital platforms.

“This should be terrific news for parents and children everywhere in Alabama,” Roy Clem, executive director of APT, said. “PBS Kids programming is proven to help children start school better prepared to learn and makes them more successful throughout school.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently released new recommendations for parents about children’s TV time, placing greater emphasis on the quality of the media kids interact with, rather than the quantity, and pointing to PBS KIDS as a leading resource for educational programming. The new guidelines also encourage parents to watch TV with their children, and talk about it together.

The PBS Kids Channel on Alabama Public Television is made possible in part by Alabama Power, Children’s of Alabama, HEAL Alabama and Medical Properties Trust.

