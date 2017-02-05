The Alabama Law Foundation Announces New Fellows

At the start of every year, the Alabama Law Foundation selects Alabama Bar members who have shown outstanding dedication to their profession and their community by inviting them to become “Fellows.” The Fellows banquet, was held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Alabama, in their honor. During the event, those Fellows elevated to “Life Fellows” status were also recognized.

The Fellows program was established in 1995 to honor Alabama Bar members for outstanding service and commitment. Since no more than 1% of bar members are invited into fellowship, the selection committee chooses new members from an exceptional group of lawyers. President Board of Trustees of the Alabama Law Foundation Joe Fawal explains, “The Fellows of the Alabama Law Foundation are selected from the ranks of the Alabama State Bar and represent our brightest and best. The fact that they are selected is in and of itself an honor. But the contribution that they make in defense of the poor in civil matters in Alabama is a much greater honor.” Fellows are given the opportunity, as leaders in the legal community, to provide financial and personal support for the Alabama Law Foundation, the charitable arm of the Alabama State Bar.

Fellows accepted into membership for 2016 are the following:

Cassandra W. Adams, Hoover – Fisk University, B.A. University of Tennessee College of Law, J.D. Director of Community Mediation Center for Samford University, Cumberland School of Law.

John E. Burbach, Huntsville – Auburn University, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Sirote & Permutt.

Michael G. Graffeo, Birmingham – University of Alabama at Birmingham, B.S. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Circuit Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit.

Shelbonnie Coleman Hall, Mobile – Florida A&M University, B.S. University of Tennessee College of Law, J.D. City of Mobile Municipal Court Judge.

Austin Huffaker, Jr., Montgomery – Vanderbilt University, B.E. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Shareholder in Rushton Stakely Johnston & Garrett.

George R. Irvine, III, Daphne – Washington & Lee University, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Stone Granade & Crosby.

Lynn W. Jinks, III, Union Springs – University of Alabama, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Jinks, Crow & Dickinson.

David Johnston, Dothan – Birmingham Southern College, B.A. Cumberland School of Law, J.D. Partner in Johnston, Hinesley, Flowers, Clenney & Turner.

William H. King, III, Birmingham – Washington & Lee University, B.A. Vanderbilt University, J.D. Associate in the Southeastern Conference.

Forrest S. Latta, Mobile – Troy University, B.S. Cumberland School of Law, J.D. Partner in Burr & Forman.

Steven T. Marshall, Guntersville – University of North Carolina, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. District Attorney of Marshall County – 27th Judicial Circuit.

Charles A. McCallum, III, Vestavia – University of Alabama, B.A. Cumberland School of Law, J.D. Partner in McCallum Hoaglund Cook & Irby.

Apsilah O. Millsaps, Tuscaloosa – Dartmouth College, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Owens & Millsaps.

Phillip D. Mitchell, II, Decatur – Jacksonville State University, B.S. University of Alabama School of Law Partner in Harris, Caddell & Shanks.

James L. Noles, Jr., Birmingham –United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, B.S. University of Texas School of Law, J.D. Partner in Balch & Bingham.

Jeanne Dowdle Rasco, Huntsville – Auburn University, B.S. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Assistant City Attorney, City of Huntsville.

Allison O. Skinner, Birmingham – University of Alabama, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Founding partner in Skinner Neutral Services.

Elizabeth C. Smithart, Union Springs – Huntingdon College, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Sole practitioner. Ms. Smithart is married to Burt.

Will Hill Tankersley, Jr., Birmingham – Washington & Lee University, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Balch & Bingham.

Albert J. Trousdale, II, Florence – Birmingham Southern College, B.S. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Trousdale Ryan.

Gibson Vance, Montgomery – Troy University, B.A. Jones School of Law, J.D. Partner in Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles. Mr. Vance is married to Kate.

Lawrence B. Voit, Mobile – University of Alabama, B.A. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Partner in Silver, Voit & Thompson.

James N. Walter, Jr., Montgomery – Washington & Lee University, B.S. University of Alabama School of Law, J.D. Shareholder in Capell & Howard