REDMONT HOTEL PROJECT APPROVED FOR FEDERAL TAX CREDITS 

The Alabama Historical Commission protects, preserves, and interprets Alabama’s historic place and is the State Historic Preservation Office.

In October 2016 the Redmont Hotel project in Birmingham, Alabama, was approved by the National Park Service for the twenty-percent federal rehabilitation tax credit program.

The Redmont Hotel was individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

Constructed in 1925, the fourteen-story masonry building was designed by renowned architect Geoffrey Lloyd Preacher. Redmont was known as “Birmingham’s Most Modern Hotel.” When it opened, each room had a private bath, a rarity for the time.

One of the hotel’s most notable guests was Hank Williams, who spent his last night there on the way to a performance in late 1952.

The rehabilitation of the Redmont Hotel includes updated fixtures and finishes in the public-level restaurant and meeting spaces as well as the hotel’s guest rooms.

The lobby elevator, historic stairway, and opening to the mezzanine are original features that were preserved as part of this project.

The National Park Service oversees the Preservation Tax Incentive program jointly with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). To qualify, the building has to be listed in the National Register, either individually or in a historic district. Additionally, the property must be used for income-producing purposes. For more information concerning standards and guidelines please visit www.nps.gov/tps/tax-incentives.htm and http://preserveala.org/taxcredits.aspx?sm=i_b

The Alabama Historical Commission manages the program for the National Park Service in the state of Alabama. The Commission administers the federal restoration guidelines so the historic materials and look of the building remain.

Renovating and reusing these historic buildings is a win-win situation for the owner and the community.

To learn more about the tax incentive, visit www.preserveala.org/taxcredits.aspx or contact Chloe Mercer at 334-230-2669/ chloe.mercer@ahc.alabama.gov.

About the Alabama Historical Commission

Located in historic downtown Montgomery at 468 S. Perry Street, the Alabama Historical Commission is the state historic preservation agency for Alabama. The agency was created by an act of the state legislature in 1966 with a mission of safeguarding Alabama’s historic buildings and sites. The Commission is tasked with the acquisition and preservation of historic properties and educating the public about historic sites in Alabama. For a complete list of properties owned and operated by the AHC, hours of operation, and admission fees please visit www.ahc.alabama.gov