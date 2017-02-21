Fifth Grade Student Wins Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest

Ella Stephens, a fifth grade student at Vestavia Hills Elementary School, in Vestavia Hills, has won the state’s 2017 Arbor Day State Poster Contest. She will be presented with $50, a one-year Alabama Urban Forestry Association membership and other prizes for her winning poster, designed around the contest theme “Trees Are Terrific…and Forests Are Too!” A total of 2,766 students from 125 classrooms in 31 schools participated in the contest.

N. Gunter Guy, Jr., Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), will host a tree planting ceremony with Ella and contest runners-up on the Capitol grounds in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Ella will speak on “What Arbor Day Means to Me,” and she will receive an Arbor Week Proclamation signed by Governor Bentley.

Two runners-up will also be recognized in the Alabama contest. They are 2nd place winner Catie Sanders from Gulf Shores Elementary School and 3rd Place winner Ty Gibson from Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville. In addition to their cash awards, each student will receive other prizes provided by contest sponsors. Educational materials are included.

The Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest began in 1997. For more information about the Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest contact David West at (256) 237-1621 or visit www.aces.edu/Calhoun/arborday. The poster theme and associated lesson plans change each year.

The Alabama Arbor Day Poster competition is sponsored by the Alabama Urban Forestry Association, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Alabama Power Company, Legacy, Inc., Auburn University School of Forestry & Wildlife Sciences, and ADCNR.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. To learn more, visit www.aces.edu.